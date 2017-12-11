Japan sees 60% chance of La Nina weather pattern lasting until May

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's weather bureau said on Monday (Dec 11) that a La Nina weather pattern has emerged, with a 60 per cent chance of it lasting though to the end of spring in May.

That comes after Australian weather officials last week said tropical Pacific Ocean has reached La Nina temperature levels, although climate models suggest the weather event will be weak and short-lived.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said last month that it saw a 60 per cent chance of La Nina weather conditions emerging by the end of winter.