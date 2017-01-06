Japan recalls envoy to South Korea over comfort woman statue

South Korean activists staging a sit-in protest on Dec 28, 2016, to prevent government employees from seizing a statue symbolising victims of Japanese war-time sex slavery. The authorities later allowed activists to place the statue outside the Japanese consulate in Busan.PHOTO: AFP
Published
42 min ago

TOKYO (AFP) - Japan said on Friday (Jan 6) that it had decided to temporarily recall its ambassador to South Korea to protest the placing of a statue symbolising victims of Japanese war-time sex slavery outside its consulate in the city of Busan last month.

Chief government spokesman Yoshihide Suga announced the move at a press conference, along with additional measures that include suspending high-level economic discussions.

"The Japanese government finds this situation extremely regrettable," he said.

(This story is developing)

