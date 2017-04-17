Japan PM Shinzo Abe strongly urges North Korea to refrain from further provocation

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday (April 17) urged North Korea to refrain from taking further provocative actions, comply with UN resolutions and abandon its nuclear missile development.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have escalated as US President Donald Trump takes a hard rhetorical line with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has rebuffed admonitions from China and proceeded with missile tests. North Korea launched a failed ballistic missile test on Sunday.

Abe, speaking to parliament, said that he would exchange views on North Korea with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they hold a summit meeting later this month.

The United States, its allies, and China are working together on a range of responses to North Korea's latest test, US President Donald Trump's national security adviser said on Sunday, citing what he called an international consensus to act.