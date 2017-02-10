Japan PM Abe seeks to demonstrate unshakeable Japan-US alliance in Trump meeting

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visiting Washington for a summit meeting with President Donald Trump, said on Friday (Feb 10) he aimed to build a relationship of trust with the new US leader and underscore the sturdiness of the Japan-US alliance.

"I would like to clearly demonstrate the unshakeable Japan-US alliance to the world," Abe told a US Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting before the summit with Trump later in the day.

During the summit, the two leaders are expected to discuss, among other things, regional security and bilateral trade.