Japan PM Abe likely to meet US President Trump on April 18: Source

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is finalising details for a summit with US President Donald Trump on April 18 to discuss strategy before a proposed meeting between North Korean and US leaders, a ruling party official told Reuters on Wednesday (March 28).

Mr Abe will also likely ask Mr Trump to exempt Japan from his steel and aluminum tariffs, said the official, who has been briefed on the matter and asked not to be identified.

The meeting between Mr Abe and the US leader is expected to be held at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Largo retreat in Florida, according to the source.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae In in April and then possibly Trump in May.