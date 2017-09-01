Japan opposition party to pick new leader to challenge slumping PM Shinzo Abe

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Japan's biggest opposition party is set to pick a new leader on Friday (Sept 1) as it seeks to capitalise on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drop in popularity.

Polls show that conservative former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, 55, is set to defeat the left-leaning Yukio Edano, 53, for leadership of the Democratic Party. The results, expected around 1pm local time, will determine the future trajectory of the traditionally centre-left party.

Riddled by infighting, the party has failed to present a coherent vision for the country since being turfed out of power by Mr Abe in a 2012 landslide after three years in government. Despite a recent fall in support over a series of scandals, Mr Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is well ahead of Democrats in the polls.

Even so, the winner of the vote on Friday may affect when Mr Abe calls the next national election, which is due by the end of 2018. Mr Maehara, a photogenic former leader, is seen as having broader appeal among the electorate than Mr Edano, who may exacerbate divisions in the Democratic Party.

"This election could be an important event in terms of future political scenarios," economist Koya Miyamae at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo, wrote in an e-mailed note. "An Edano win could see Abe calling an early election, while it could be put back with a Maehara victory."

In a Nikkei survey conducted this week, Mr Abe's LDP received support from 34 per cent of respondents, compared with just 4 per cent for the Democrats. More than 50 per cent said they supported no party.

The Democrat party election was triggered by the resignation of former leader Renho, who generally goes by only one name, after she failed to smooth over internal clashes and oversaw a heavy defeat in the Tokyo local assembly election in July.

In a press conference this week, Mr Maehara called for an "all for all" redistribution policy that provides support for people on low wages and those struggling in regions outside the main urban areas. Reports say he may seek an alliance with popular Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who is looking to expand her support base beyond the capital.

Mr Edano, the government's face of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, is more likely to forge stronger ties with the Communists. Mr Edano wants Japan to swiftly move away from reliance on nuclear power and is also dead set against any revisions to the country's pacifist constitution.

In terms of public support, 41 per cent of respondents to the Nikkei poll said that Mr Maehara was the most suitable as leader of the Democrats, with 28 percent picking Mr Edano.

Neither candidate is likely to help the party benefit from Mr Abe's dip in the polls, according to visiting scholar Jun Okumura at Meiji Institute for Global Affairs in Tokyo.

"Edano is one of the smartest people in the Diet, and one of the most combative," he said. "Maehara cannot lead the opposition to the promised land. Been there, failed to do that."