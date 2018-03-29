Japan must avoid bilateral trade talks with US: Finance Minister Taro Aso

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday (March 29) the country must "definitely avoid" bilateral trade negotiations with the United States.

"When two countries negotiate, the stronger country gets stronger. That's unnecessary (for Japan) so we've been saying all along that we would definitely avoid" bilateral trade talks with the United States, Mr Aso told parliament.

Mr Aso, who is also deputy prime minister, has been heading Japan's delegation for bilateral economic dialogue with the United States.

