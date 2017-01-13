Japan encourages visitors to wipe their phones while on the toilet

CHIBA (REUTERS) - A helpful video guide is offering advice on how to use a hi-tech Japanese bidet.

But whether you're a grinder or a sumo, you probably aren't wiping your smartphone - not yet anyway.

Japan's NTT Docomo wants to change that - by greeting arrivals at Narita Airport with smartphone loo rolls.

"Japanese toilets are praised world-wide and we wanted to place something like this in our toilets. The toilet may be the very first place people visit after they arrive at the airport, and we wanted them to enjoy Japan while wiping their phones," said spokesman Yosuke Chikamura.

Smartphones can have five times more germs than toilets seats, according to a study for a weekly Japanese magazine.

But keeping your phone clean isn't the phone company's only aim, with each sheet publicising the firm's public Wi-Fi network and travel app, useful tips in a country often criticised by tourists for its surprising lack of infrastructure.

"I wasn't sure exactly how helpful as far as wiping the phone, because it didn't seem like, moist or anything. It was kind of dry, but as far as like the information on it, I think that's pretty helpful for tourists, because you're just sitting on the toilet and it's like a moment where you can just kind of look at information," said tourist Brian Ombonga.

Whatever your style you can now - wipe your smartphone - at least until the promotion ends in mid-March.