Japan, China to hold high-level economic talks on April 16: Asahi Shimbun

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Officials from Japan and China will hold high-level economic talks for the first time in eight years on Apr 16 amid growing concerns over an escalating trade row between China and the United States, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday (Apr 10).

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso, commenting on the reported meeting, said he was aware that China had suddenly proposed talks but did not have any other details.

The United States and China have threatened each other with tariffs amid the US government's growing frustration with China's policies on trade and intellectual property.

Financial markets have been roiled in the past week on fears a full-blown US-China trade war could shatter global trade and economic growth.

Mr Trump has made comments critical of Japan's trade deficit with the US and Japan's low level of US car imports.

Mr Trump has so far refrained from threatening Japan with tariffs, but officials in Tokyo have expressed their desire to avoid trade friction with the US.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to meet Mr Trump for a summit later this month. Japanese officials worry that Mr Trump could target Mr Abe's weak-yen policies, which reduce the price of Japan's exports.