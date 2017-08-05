It's official: Stinky tofu is Taipei's most popular night market food

TAIPEI - Stinky tofu, that fermented, deep fried pungent snack many hate to love, is netizens' favourite food at Taipei's famed night markets, according to a survey published on Saturday (Aug 5).

Out of some 17,000 votes cast from a list of 33 dishes, stinky tofu topped the list with 1,482 votes, followed by oyster omelette with 1,279 votes and fried chicken fillet with 1,025 votes, according to the survey whose results were released by the Taipei City Market Administration Office, reported Central News Agency.

Rounding out the top 10 were popcorn chicken, bubble tea, sweet potato balls, pork ribs stewed with Chinese medicinal herbs, tofu pudding, oyster vermicelli with pig intestines, and steak.

Stinky tofu, better known as chou doufu in Mandarin, is beancurd marinated in brine made from fermented milk, vegetables and meat. It is more commonly served deep fried, but is also cooked in broth which further enhances its nose-pinching odour.

The survey was held to coincide with a night market festival that kicked off in Taipei on July 21 to promote the city's eight night markets.