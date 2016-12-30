Indonesian police to deploy 20,000 personnel to secure New Year's Eve in Jakarta

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Jakarta Police are set to deploy around 20,000 personnel to secure New Year's Eve celebrations in areas across the city.

Police personnel will be on standby in several locations, including two busy public areas, namely Ancol in North Jakarta and the Car Free Night area along Jl. MH Thamrin and Jl. Sudirman in Central and South Jakarta, respectively, on Saturday (Dec 31) evening.

"We are going all out to secure the celebrations," Jakarta Police chief Inspector General Mochamad Iriawan said on Thursday.

The police will not be alone in this task as Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto has previously said that military personnel would also be on standby in areas across the city to secure the festivities.