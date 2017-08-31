In China, students borrow money for cosmetic surgery in bid to get ahead in life

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - About one-sixth of the 300 or so students who had cosmetic surgery at Guangzhou Huamei Aesthetic Hospital over the summer borrowed money for the purpose, according to Mr Peng Weihong, assistant to the general manager of the hospital, one of the largest cosmetic surgery providers in the city.

Since mid-2015, a number of lenders targeting cosmetic surgery have tried to grab a slice of the market. Ant Financial Services Group, the online finance company backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba, began offering loans and instalment payment programmes for cosmetic surgery in March, said senior research Ke Sufang at Qianzhan Industry Research Institute, a consulting agency.

Loans to students for cosmetic surgery at Mr Peng's hospital generally ranged from 10,000 yuan (S$2,058) to 30,000 yuan, he said.

The boom in such loans is attributable to huge demand - the market sector was valued at 796.3 billion yuan in China last year, with annual growth of about 20 per cent - as well as the hefty cost of the procedures, Ms Ke said.

The Guangzhou Mylike Aesthetic Medicine clinic saw 40 per cent growth in clients aged 18 to 24 in July over the same month last year, as the acceptance of cosmetic surgery continues to increase, according to public relations manager Du Xiuming.

Some students were accompanied by their parents, indicating a more open attitude on the matter. Students mostly choose minor surgeries for double-folded eyelids, removal of acne and body hair, treating teeth and dermal fillers.

Students made up 12 per cent of those opting for cosmetic surgery last year, behind only white-collar workers and people in the fashion industry, Ms Ke said.

A postgraduate student in Beijing, who gave only his surname as Guo, said he had a dermal filler and a Botox injection in June that he paid for with 10,000 yuan borrowed from Alipay because people around him were doing it.

"Seeing the plastic surgeries my classmates got, I suddenly felt the urge to take out a loan to pay for it," the 23-year-old said.

With part-time work, he paid off the loan in six months, "with a few hundred yuan in interest", he said.

A 22-year-old college student from Shanxi province, who did not want to give her name, said that many students she knew had borrowed money to get plastic surgery.

She got her first loan - 7,000 yuan - from an online lending platform shortly after Chinese New Year to change her eyelids and nose.

Representatives of a beauty institute had come to her school and told students that instalment payments would be accepted, so she grabbed the chance and took the loan.

"I had no savings to pay for the surgery, and my family still has traditional opinions, so it was hard to get their approval or financial support," she said.

By cutting her spending on other things, she paid back the loan in three months, she said, adding that she would do it again.

Huamei Aesthetic Hospital's Mr Peng thought the number of students seeking plastic surgery would continue to expand, with more people believing in the importance of appearance in success, and with the influence of TV drama stars and Internet celebrities.

Ms Ke, however, said loans for cosmetic surgery may become harder to get, as the authorities have tightened rules for on-campus loans.

The loan market remains chaotic, and students, given their relatively weak spending power and immature judgement, may have trouble repaying loans and are prone to default, Ms Ke said.

Mr Peng Peng, vice-chairman of the experts committee at South Nongovernmental Think-Tank, said students should assess their financial capabilities before borrowing money and warned against loan sharks and "naked loans", which involve extortion.

The lenders demand nude photos of borrowers that they threaten to release if payment is not made.

Cosmetic surgery does not necessarily lead to a good job, he said.