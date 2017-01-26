I am being forced to confess, claims Choi

SEOUL • The woman at the centre of a corruption scandal gripping South Korea angrily protested her innocence yesterday, shouting that she had been made to confess as she was forcibly summoned for questioning.

Choi Soon Sil, who has been indicted for meddling in state affairs through her friendship with impeached President Park Geun Hye, made the protest at the special prosecutor's office, before being pushed into a lift by correctional officers.

The dramatic scenes came as the outgoing chief judge of the Constitutional Court urged the Constitutional Court to wrap up the impeachment trial by March 13, when the retirement of another judge will reduce the nine-judge court to seven and could raise questions about the verdict.

Chief Judge Park Han Chul retires next Tuesday.

His comments were the clearest indication of the timing of a decision on Ms Park, either to remove her from office with an election to be called 60 days later, or for her to be reinstated.

President Park was impeached by the Parliament amid the influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed her administration in recent months.

If the impeachment is upheld, she will become the first democratically elected leader to be removed from office.

Choi was brought into the special prosecutor's office on an arrest warrant after refusing to answer several summonses.

"I am being forced to confess committing crimes jointly with the President," she shouted to reporters. "I don't deserve to be treated like this. And my baby and my grandson," she said as guards pushed her into the lift.

The special prosecutor's office dismissed her protests.

"Regardless of such groundless claims of hers, the special prosecutor will thoroughly carry out the investigation by law and principle," office spokesman Lee Kyu Chul said at a regular briefing

The spokesman added that Choi was trying to discredit the investigation.

As part of their investigation, prosecutors are looking into Samsung Group's sponsorship of the equestrian career of Choi's daughter, Chung Yoo Ra, 20, who was arrested in Denmark after being sought by the South Korean authorities.

Chung has been accused of criminal interference related to her academic record and other unspecified charges.

Ms Park was impeached by Parliament last month after accusations that she colluded with Choi to pressure big businesses, including Samsung, to donate to two foundations set up to back the President's policy initiatives.

Ms Park, 64, remains in office but has been stripped of her powers while she awaits her fate.

Ms Park, Choi and Samsung have all denied wrongdoing.

Prosecutors said yesterday they had summoned Samsung Group president Kim Jong Joong and Samsung C&T president Kim Shin for questioning as witnesses.

The prosecution has now summoned seven different executives at Samsung Group or an affiliate of the country's top conglomerate.

Prosecutors have so far identified two of them - leader Lee Jae Yong and Samsung Group vice-chairman Choi Gee Sung - as suspects in the widening graft scandal.

Speaking on the ninth day of the hearing, the chief judge said the retirement of two judges may distort the impartiality of the court.

"If another judge's seat is vacated, that is not just a matter of one vacated seat, but could (also) distort the outcome of the decision," he said at a public hearing.

