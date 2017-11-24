Hyundai vice-chairman hints at Samsung partnership

DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A top executive at Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea's largest carmaker, hinted on Thursday (Nov 23) at a strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics, which has been expanding into the vehicle component business in recent months.

When asked by The Korea Herald about a possible partnership with the South Korean tech giant to develop electronic vehicle components and infotainment systems, Hyundai Motor Group vice-chairman Kwon Moon Sik said: "We will do so."

But regarding the plan and timeline, he said nothing had been discussed yet.

Mr Kwon was attending the Daegu International Future Auto Expo at which the vice-chairman was one of the keynote speakers.

There has been speculation in the industry on the growing rivalry between the two conglomerates - the nation's two largest business groups by asset size and revenue - as Samsung has jumped into the vehicle component business.

Industry watchers have raised the possibility of Samsung manufacturing electric vehicles powered by lithium ion batteries, which would require fewer car components than traditional vehicles.

Samsung has been denying rumours that it will return to the car industry. It has had no presence in carmaking since its complete withdrawal from the sector in 2000.

However, some experts have said that a partnership between Samsung, the world's largest maker of microchips and smartphones, and Hyundai, the world's fifth-largest carmaker, would produce synergy.

Samsung Group chairman Lee Kun Hee had spearheaded the company's automobile unit, but sold it to Renault 16 years ago.

As part of its future growth strategy, the South Korean conglomerate has revived its ambition in automobiles, in particular the rapidly growing vehicle components market, which is expected to grow from US$54.2 billion (S$72.9 billion) last year to US$186.4 billion by 2025.

Last year, the tech giant acquired Harman International, a leading vehicle component maker, for 10 trillion won (S$12 billion).

In his speech at the expo, Hyundai's Mr Kwon said the company would ramp up efforts to lead the car market through research and development investment, and partnerships with other firms.

"Hyundai Motor will continue putting efforts into developing green cars, while continuing its R&D investment in future mobility," said Mr Kwon, who heads the carmaker's research and development department.

By 2020, Hyundai Motor plans to roll out 31 eco-friendly vehicles, an attempt to increase its market footing in the global industry, which is competing to create greener cars. Hyundai's green car line up includes 10 hybrid cars, 11 plug-in hybrids, eight pure electric vehicles (EV) and two fuel cell EVs, he said.

Mr Kwon also addressed challenges of research and development in the car industry over changes in value. Cars will become the core element of the sharing economy, shifting its value as an individual possession, he said.

Hyundai Motor also displayed its next generation hydrogen fuel cell sport utility vehicle at the expo, and said it had the longest driving range.

Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts unit of Hyundai Motor, also joined the event to introduce autonomous-driving related technologies. Hyundai Mobis currently owns some 1,600 patents related to self-driving here, it said.

A total of 251 local and overseas companies joined the event to share their technologies. They included the local units of Microsoft and automotive-vision-systems giant Mobileye. Officials from Chinese battery producer BYD and car audio equipment maker Harman also particiapted the expo.

Electric carmaker Tesla also showcased its Model X, for the first time in South Korea.