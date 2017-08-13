How VPNs work

VPNs, short for virtual private networks, were originally created in the mid-1990s for businesses so that employees could securely access their company's intranet while outside the office.

When switched on, the VPN service would contact the corporate server and, with the right credentials, a secure tunnel would be created over the Internet.

An employee might be in a different country or continent, but would be able to access the company network as if he is sitting inside the company headquarters.

As the public Internet is used to carry data and instructions meant to be contained within businesses' private networks, VPN technology also contains safeguards to ensure data is not compromised.

Besides the secure tunnel, VPNs use encryption to ensure that eavesdroppers who may be watching or capturing the data would see only a garbled mess without the correct decryption key.

Hence, the side effects of these technologies include masking the location of the VPN user, as well as preventing third parties from seeing what kind of content the VPN user was accessing.

As Internet use evolved, VPNs were no longer the exclusive domain of businesses and governments. Consumer demand has increased, and commercial VPN services have proliferated greatly.

Today, VPNs are mainly used by end-users to access geographically-restricted content, such as television series that may be available on Netflix in the United States but not in Singapore.

With most commercial VPNs today offering a global list of servers, VPNs are also used to mask a user's true physical location, as it makes the user appear to be in the same location as the VPN server, allowing him to access websites that would otherwise be blocked, such as by China's Great Firewall.

The data security features of VPNs are also used to ensure anonymity, hide one's Internet history, and keep personal information safe from prying eyes.

