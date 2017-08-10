How serious is Pyongyang's nuclear threat?

Q Where does the North Korean nuclear capability stand?

A Pyongyang has conducted five nuclear bomb tests, with the last one, on Sept 9 last year, roughly the size of the nuclear bomb the United States dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, in 1945: 20-30 kilotonnes. That device, North Korea said, was going to be miniaturised and "standardised" for use on its ballistic missiles. This year, it displayed an ability to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in two tests. The latest test, on July 28, showed a missile with a theoretical range of 10,000km, meaning it could hit much of the US and Europe.

Q Is that enough to constitute an immediate threat?

A Besides reliable missiles with accurate targeting technology, Pyongyang needs to make sure its bombs would survive a 25,800kmh re-entry from high in the atmosphere on an ICBM. It is possible its warheads are robust enough to survive the slower speeds of a shorter-range missile that could strike Japan, but unlikely with an ICBM.

According to Mr Michael Elleman of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the re-entry vehicle in the July 28 test likely broke into pieces.

Dr Siegfried Hecker, a Stanford University nuclear expert, said it could be another five years before North Korea has an adequately robust re-entry vehicle. "I don't believe they have sufficient missile or nuclear test experience to field a nuclear warhead that is sufficiently small, light and robust to survive an ICBM delivery."

Q What other technical hurdles does North Korea face?

A Dr Hecker, who visited North Korea several times to view its nuclear activities, said its weapons programme is deeply constrained by its small supply of uranium and plutonium, especially the latter, which is preferable in an ICBM-mounted weapon. Combined, he said, its uranium and plutonium supplies are likely enough for 20 to 25 nuclear weapons. But according to a Washington Post report, the US Defence Intelligence Agency believes the country already has up to 60 nuclear weapons in its stockpile.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE