Hong Kong's no. 2 official Carrie Lam under fire over Palace Museum project

Hong Kong's No 2 official has defended the city's HK$3.5 billion (S$654 million) deal to build its own version of Beijing's celebrated Palace Museum amid criticism that the project was signed without the public being consulted first.

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam, who is widely expected to contest the chief executive election in March, signed an agreement on Friday (Dec 23) with the mainland Chinese authorities to set up the Hong Kong Palace Museum, as the city gears up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to China next year.

The museum, to be built on a 10,000 sq m site in West Kowloon Cultural District by 2022, will showcase the treasures of imperial China , the city's government said in a release posted on its website www.news.gov.hk.

But critics have questioned the lack of public consultation for the project, which will be fully funded by the Jockey Club and will not require the Legislative Council's approval, South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

Ms Tanya Chan, deputy chairman of a Legco panel monitoring the West Kowloon development, noted that legislation on the arts hub states "the authority shall, in relation to matters concerning the development or operation of arts and cultural facilities, related facilities, ancillary facilities and any other matters as the authority considers fit, consult the public at such time and in such manner as it considers appropriate".

But Mrs Lam, who is also the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) authority's board chairman, said it would be "embarrassing" if a public consultation threw up opposition to the museum, reported the Post.

"It is very difficult to conduct a public consultation because it involves the central government and the related ministries," Mrs Lam was quoted as saying.

"You can imagine that, if we were to ask the public if they wanted to have more exhibits from the Palace Museum more than half a year earlier, everyone should respond positively.

Mrs Lam has insisted there was no need to invite public feedback because the arts hub is run by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority instead of the Hong Kong government.

She pointed out that she was also the chairman of the authority's board and had met each member to discuss the project before getting their approval last month.

But Ms Chan has hit back at her reasoning on public consultation, saying: "Did she mean that public consultations must be avoided if any opposition is expected?"

Mrs Lam has had to cancel her leave to be in Beijing again on Wednesday and Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of a Cultural Relics Hospital, and call on the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the Post reported.

Professor Oscar Ho from Chinese University questioned why Mrs Lam was being invited instead of cultural officials.

Prof Ho suggested there was a political agenda behind the project, and that it was unprofessional for the WKCD authority to just add and remove elements of the arts hub.