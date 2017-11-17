Hong Kong police press charges against man who abandoned deaf-mute son in Singapore

HONG KONG - A man who allegedly abandoned his disabled son in Singapore in 2014 has been charged by Hong Kong police, the city's media reported on Friday (Nov 17).

The 48-year-old Hong Konger surnamed Chen, who was a construction worker at that time, is said to have taken the deaf-mute boy, then 11, to Singapore, leaving him near Marina Promenade on July 21, 2014.

He was charged with wilfully abandoning the child under Section 27 of the Offences Against the Person Ordinance on Thursday, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

The man had researched welfare benefits for mentally disabled children in Singapore before allegedly abandoning his son in the Republic, Hong Kong media reported then.

The boy was found wandering alone and could not respond to police after he was taken into custody. After issuing a public appeal for help to find the boy's family, the police sought help from Hong Kong police and subsequently ascertained that the boy was from Hong Kong.

His father, who flew back to Hong Kong on his own, was arrested on July 25, 2014 at home but released on bail, said SCMP.

The unhurt boy was returned to Hong Kong on Aug 7 that year, it said.

According to neighbours of the father interviewed by Ming Pao Daily on Thursday, the boy has not been seen entering or leaving the flat since the incident although other members of the family have continued to live there.

The Chinese-language daily said it understood that the man lives at the flat with his second wife and their young daughter. The disabled boy is believed to be born to the man's first wife.

