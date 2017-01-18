Hong Kong has 'no room' for independence from China: Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying in final policy address

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying speaks at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China on Jan 16, 2017.
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying speaks at the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China on Jan 16, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's chief executive said on Wednesday (Jan 18) in his annual policy blueprint that the city couldn't become independent or separate from China.

Addressing recent growing calls from activists for Hong Kong to become independent from China, Leung Chun Ying told the city's legislature that "there is no room for independence or any kind of separation" from China.

Leung was delivering his final policy address before he steps down after a five-year tenure leading the financial hub.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" arrangement granting the city a high degree of autonomy.

