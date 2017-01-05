Hong Kong government to seek public's views on controversial Palace Museum

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong government will launch a six-week exercise to consult the public on a controversial plan to build a museum for objects from Beijing's Palace Museum.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum will be built as part of the West Kowloon Cultural District, a colossal government-backed cultural infrastructure project.

The announcement by Chief Secretary for Administration Carrie Lam last month came as a surprise for many in Hong Kong, where the influence of Beijing has been resented by many.

The views of the general public, experts and professional groups will be sought at a planned exhibition and online, the South China Morning Post said.

Their opinions will be sought on the design and operation, as well as the focus of its exhibition and educational programmes, the report said.