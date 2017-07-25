Hong Kong flu outbreak: What you need to know

Q: How serious is the flu outbreak in Hong Kong? A: More patients are testing positive for flu viruses, according to the Centre for Health Protection, from 13.5 per cent in mid-May to over 40.6 per cent in the second week of July, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Q: What is unusual about the flu season this summer? A: The summer flu peak period started in May this year, one month earlier than two years ago, according to SCMP. Since May, there have been 300 reported severe flu cases, compared to the 50 in the same period last year. In 2015, the number between May and July was about 180.

Q: Should travellers avoid visiting Hong Kong? A: Visitors to the city should not be worried, said Dr Leung Chi Chiu, chairman of the Medical Association's Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases. This is because the dominant strain in the current outbreak is not a new one, he said, according to SCMP. Most people would have developed a natural immunity if they had been exposed to the H3N2 flu virus during the last winter period in the northern hemisphere.