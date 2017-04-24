Hong Kong court grants bail to disgraced former leader Donald Tsang

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - A Hong Kong court on Monday (April 24) granted bail to former leader Donald Tsang, who was jailed in February for 20 months for misconduct in public office, the broadcaster RTHK reported.

Tsang, wearing his signature bow-tie, was transferred to court from hospital, where he had been taken from the city's Stanley Prison this month after complaining of breathing problems, RTHK said.

The devout Catholic is the most senior city official to serve time behind bars, bringing an ignominious end to what had been a long and distinguished career, before and after the 1997 handover of the former British colony to Chinese rule.

A nine-person jury ruled in February that Tsang had deliberately concealed private rental negotiations with property tycoon Bill Wong while his Cabinet discussed and approved a digital broadcasting licence for a now defunct radio company, Wave Media, in which Wong was a major shareholder.

Tsang, 72, had denied graft and pleaded not guilty.

Jurors failed to return a majority verdict for another charge related to bribery, with a re-trial tentatively set for September.