HK meals on wheels

One of the food trucks modelled after Hong Kong's famous "dai pai dong" street food stalls.

Yesterday marked the day Hong Kong's maiden food truck project was rolled out.

The project is a two-year pilot scheme first proposed in Hong Kong's 2015-2016 Budget.

Sixteen operators were selected from more than 190 applications.

The first batch of 11 operators is scheduled to start business at eight designated locations in the coming few weeks, reported the South China Morning Post.

The remaining five are expected to operate by early next month.