HK has the 'capability to invest overseas'

Hong Kong is no longer just "a super-connector" to China, said Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Instead, the city now has the capability to invest overseas, she said, citing how railway operator MTR Corporation has expanded its operations to Australia and Sweden.

The recent purchase of London's Walkie Talkie building by Hong Kong food company Lee Kum Kee Group for a record £1.3 billion (S$2.3 billion) is another example of Hong Kong's companies going global, she added.

In an interview with The Straits Times yesterday, Mrs Lam also spoke about the economic benefits of the HK$84.4 billion (S$14.8 billion) Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link connecting the city to the mainland. She quashed talk that letting mainland laws apply to a section of the West Kowloon Terminus would set a precedent for other parts of the city.

"It's a scaremongering tactic of some people," said Mrs Lam, who feels that most of the city's residents welcome the Hong Kong section of the high-speed rail.

Mrs Lam, widely seen as Beijing's choice as Chief Executive, said there is no room for independence in Hong Kong. She said it was inevitable that lawmakers who had allegedly broken the law in their swearing-in oaths last year were disqualified from the legislature.

Joyce Lim