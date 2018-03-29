Highlights of the talks

China yesterday confirmed a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Here are some of the highlights of the discussions with President Xi Jinping, from China's Xinhua news agency and North Korea's KCNA.

TALKS WITH THE U.S.

Mr Kim said the North is willing to talk with the United States and hold a summit of the two countries.

"The issue of denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula can be resolved if South Korea and the United States respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realisation of peace," Xinhua quoted Mr Kim as saying.

DENUCLEARISATION

Mr Kim said the situation on the Korean peninsula was starting to get better because the North had taken the initiative to ease tensions and put forward proposals for peace talks.

"It is our consistent stand to be committed to denuclearisation on the peninsula, in accordance with the will of late President Kim Il Sung and late General Secretary Kim Jong Il," he said.

CLOSE CHINA-NORTH KOREA TIES

Mr Xi accepted an invitation from Mr Kim to visit Pyongyang, the North's state media said yesterday.

During his visit, Mr Xi and Mr Kim stressed the importance of close ties between the neighbours.

Mr Xi said the China-North Korea traditional friendship, established and cultivated meticulously by the elder generations of leaders of both parties and both countries, was the precious wealth of both sides.

Mr Kim stressed the importance of Beijing being the destination of his first overseas trip.

"There is no question that my first foreign visit is to the Chinese capital," KCNA quoted Mr Kim as saying at a banquet in Beijing.

"This is my solemn duty as someone who should value and continue the DPRK-PRC relations through generations," he added, using the countries' official acronyms.

FOUR PROPOSALS

Mr Xi made four proposals for the development of China-North Korea relations, Xinhua said.

First, continue giving play to the guiding role of high-level exchanges, such as the exchange of visits and sending special envoys and letters to each other.

Second, strategic communication.

"Both sides should maximise the important role of party-to-party exchanges, promote exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in various areas, and strengthen communication and mutual trust," Xinhua quoted Mr Xi as saying.

Third, both parties should actively advance peaceful development, Mr Xi said.

Lastly, both sides should enhance people-to-people exchanges.