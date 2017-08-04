Heatwave returning to China after brief reprieve from rain-bearing typhoons

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - After a typhoon provided a short break from a persistent heatwave in July, sultry weather will return to large swathes of China through the weekend, according to national weather authorities.

"China has had the hottest July since 1961, and it will see the heat continue in southern and eastern regions in early August," China Meteorological Administration spokesman Zhang Zuqiang said on Thursday (Aug 3).

Temperatures rose above 35 deg C on Thursday in Shanghai and Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, and the heat will spread to the east and south, which baked for over two weeks in July.

The heat will hit areas including Shanghai and Chongqing, and the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Fujian and Guangdong, the administration said. Chongqing has hit 35 deg C or higher for 12 days in a row－with three more hot days forecast.

"The heat in these regions will last to Aug 7, when cold air will break the hot spell," Mr Zhang said.

Typhoon Haitang, the 10th typhoon this year, made landfall on Monday in Fujian and brought torrential rain and gusts, ending the heatwave that had persisted in the eastern and southern regions since July 11, he said.

Though the typhoons have faded, their aftermath has continued to bring heavy rainfall to northern and northeastern regions since Wednesday, said Mr Xu Yinglong, chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Centre.

Fangshan district in Beijing issued a red alert, the highest level, for torrential rains on Wednesday night, which inundated some streets and vehicles, according to the Beijing government.

Because of the typhoons' aftermath, Liaoning province was forecast to have its strongest rainfall this year, which is expected to stop on Friday, the centre said.

Neighbouring Jilin province has also had torrential rains since Wednesday, raising water levels in 13 reservoirs to their upper limits, it added.

The centre has issued warnings on the continued rainfall and risks of flooding.