Hainan to offer 30-day visa-free period for visitors from 59 countries including Singapore

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Starting from May 1, China will adopt a new 30-day visa-free policy in Hainan province for people from 59 countries including Singapore.

This is an attempt to boost the province's tourism industry.

The province has been implementing a 15-day or 21-day visa waiver policy for group visitors from 26 countries since 2010.

Under the new policy, individuals from 59 countries can visit the province for 30 days visa-free so long as they book their tours through travel agencies.

Currently regular passport bearers from 21 countries such as Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea can stay in Hainan for 15 days with waiver of visa if they arrive in tourist groups of five or more.