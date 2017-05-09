Guangdong downpour forces evacuations, sets records

GUANGZHOU • About 7,000 people were relocated after intense rainstorms hit northern Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong province.

The deluge early on Sunday morning caused landslides in mountainous areas and flooding in three districts in the city, the Guangdong provincial meteorological bureau said.

A total of 172 houses collapsed. No casualties have been reported, the city flood control headquarters said, according to Xinhua.

The rainfall broke several records. Jiulongzhen in northern Guangzhou broke the daily rainfall record for the provincial capital, while Xintangzhen broke the three-hour rainfall record for Guangdong province, said Hong Kong's The Standard.

It said rivers in Huadu district had the biggest flood in 20 years. Water at three dikes overflowed, damaging one of them. However, Xinhua quoted Guangzhou flood control headquarters as saying that one breach had been fixed.

In Zengcheng district, flooding reached a height of 3m and residents had to move to the upper floors of their houses, said The Standard. Several trains were delayed due to flooding on the tracks.

More than 260 armed police and 117 firemen were involved in rescue efforts, said The Standard.

It said the Guangdong meteorological bureau had described the mega rainstorms as rare.

The bureau's preliminary analysis reportedly showed convergence of two warm air streams to the north of Guangzhou, with an "urban heat island" effect which could have escalated the conditions.