Grace Fu joins overseas Singaporeans in Hong Kong's first Singapore Family Day

SINGAPORE - Over a thousand miles away from home, more than 800 Singaporeans living in Hong Kong gathered for the Singapore Family Day on Sunday (Nov 26) for Singapore food, games and performances, joined by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu.

The one-day event marked the first time Singaporeans residing in Hong Kong came together for a large-scale event in celebration of our shared culture and identity, according to a statement from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Speaking at the event, Ms Fu said: "I am very glad that Singaporeans here have organised the first Singapore family day in Hong Kong. It is a great way to bring the family together, and stay connected with Singapore."

"Through the fun and games, the children can also understand a bit more about their heritage, our multi-racial society, and what it means to be Singaporean."

Attendees were treated to performances, including those by singer-songwriter Natalie Hiong and homegrown group The Mainworks which performed Xinyao, or Singapore Chinese folk songs.

The event was organised by the Overseas Singaporean Unit, with support from overseas Singaporeans and the Singapore Consulate-General in Hong Kong.

Madam Hellen Teo, a homemaker in Hong Kong, volunteered to lead a team to curate the food operators and food items for the Singapore Family Day.

"Having been away from Singapore for the past 11 years, I know what it is like to miss home," said Madam Teo.

"I believe that 'friends who eat together stay together' and I hope that our Singaporean community here in Hong Kong will grow closer as one big family through our common love for food."