Girl, 14, dies after ride flings her off in China amusement park

CHONGQING - A teenager died after a malfunctioning swing ride flung her off mid-air at a amusement park in Fengdu County on Friday (Feb 3) afternoon.

The 14-year-old girl, who was on the A Journey In Space ride at Zhaohua Park, is seen in a video slipping out from her seat after the ride goes upside down.

She is left dangling from the ride by one leg for a few seconds before she is thrown to the ground.

Onlookers were heard screaming in distress as the tragedy unfolded.

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Attempts to revive her using cardiopulmonary resuscitation were unsuccessful. She was taken to a nearby hospital at around 2.20pm but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A county official who spoke to the Chongqing Morning Post claimed that the ride had malfunctioned.

Local media reports said local authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Zhaohua Park, which spans 29 acres, is a popular destination for locals and features a number of space-themed rides.