Footage of a woman, 92, reportedly kept for years by her son and his wife in a pigsty has incited outrage in China. The woman, surnamed Yang, was not given enough food or clothing and was often beaten and scolded, according to local news. A video of her appalling living conditions appeared on social media platform Weibo earlier this month. She is now being treated at a hospital after being rescued. China faces the question of how to provide for its ageing population.