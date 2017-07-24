Former Chongqing party boss Sun Zhengcai under investigation, says Xinhua news agency

Mr Sun Zhengcai (in a March 2015 photograph) had been party chief of Chongqing until an abrupt announcement earlier in July said he no longer had the position and had been replaced by Mr Chen Min-er.

BEIJING (AFP) - The Chinese Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog has launched an investigation into Sun Zhengcai, a Politburo member who was once seen as a contender for a top leadership post, state media reported Monday (July 24).  

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection is investigating Sun, who until a week ago was party chief in the major city of Chongqing, for “serious discipline violation”, Xinhua news agency said.  

Sun is the first serving member of the 25-person Politburo to be placed under investigation since Bo Xilai, who was jailed for life in 2013 in the wake of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign.  

Xinhua’s brief report did not say whether Sun would remain a member of the Politburo. His replacement as party chief in Chongqing was announced on July 15.

The shake-up in Chongqing comes as the Communist Party prepares for a congress later this year that is expected to cement Xi’s position as the most powerful Chinese leader in a generation.  

Sun, who was replaced in the city by former Xi aide Chen Min'er, had once been tipped as a contender for promotion to the Politburo’s elite seven-member standing committee, the nation’s top political body. 

This story is developing.

