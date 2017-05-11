Former Chinese vice-premier dies at 89

BEIJING • Former Chinese vice-premier Qian Qichen, lauded for helping China break out of its post- Tiananmen Square diplomatic isolation and for formalising diplomatic ties with Singapore, died of illness in Beijing on Tuesday night.

Mr Qian was Chinese Foreign Minister when he signed a communique with his Singapore counterpart Wong Kan Seng at the United Nations complex in New York in 1990 to establish diplomatic ties.

The 89-year-old was extolled "as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China... and an outstanding leader in diplomacy of the country", according to the Xinhua state news agency, citing an official statement released yesterday.

Born in Shanghai, Mr Qian was a high school student when he joined the Chinese Communist Party in 1942 and worked his way up the party's Youth League.

His diplomatic career began in the 1950s, when the polyglot served in the Chinese embassies in Moscow and Guinea.

As foreign minister between 1988 and 1998, Mr Qian was involved in some of China's most dramatic milestones, including its emergence from diplomatic isolation after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China.

In 1991, he was the first Chinese diplomat to attend an Asean foreign ministers' meeting in Malaysia. He was vice-premier of the State Council from 1993 until he retired in 2003.



In an interview with The Straits Times in 2006 to promote his book on China, his cautious side showed as he sidestepped questions on sensitive and prickly issues.

Even in the book's preface, he wrote: "I have made it a personal habit not to leave a slip of paper, not a single word, in writing and to keep everything in mind."