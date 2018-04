BEIJING (AFP) - A former top Chinese Communist Party official who was once tipped for a leadership post was put on trial on bribery charges on Thursday (Apr 12), the latest target of President Xi Jinping's sweeping anti-corruption crusade.

The No. 1 Intermediate People's Court in the northern city of Tianjin said the trial of Sun Zhengcai, a former Politburo member and party chief of the southwestern mega-city of Chongqing, had started in the morning.

(This story is developing).