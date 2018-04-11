Foreign extreme sports fan detained after parachuting from Beijing skyscraper

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A foreigner who parachuted from a skyscraper under construction in Beijing's Chaoyang district will be detained for 10 days for disturbing public order, police said recently.

The foreigner landed on a nearby road and left at around 6 am on April 1. Police arrested him the following day, police said.

The penalty is in accordance with Chinese law, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Tuesday (April 10).

The parachuter, Alex Pykhov, a Russian extreme sports fan, posted a photo from a height of 528 metre at "China Zun", a super skyscraper in Beijing, on his social media account.

The Russian had previously tried parachuting from high buildings in other Chinese cities like Guangzhou, and uploaded videos on social media.

Before the jump in Beijing, he posted a photo of the city's CBD area on his social media account on March 30, saying he would parachute there.

A parachuting trainer surnamed Chen said jumping from high buildings in urban areas is dangerous to the jumper and the people around, because atmospheric conditions in urban areas change faster than in open areas.