Fixated with her phone, Chinese mother fails to notice son getting hit by car

A Chinese mother has drawn flak from social media users for being fixated on her phone while crossing the road, seemingly unaware that her son had been hit by a car.

Closed-circuit television footage of the accident on March 14 was posted on Chinese social media platforms and showed a busy pedestrian crossing in Baise city, in the southern region of Guangxi.

The mother was seen looking down at her phone, as her younger son dashed across the road to join his older brother at the centre divider.

The younger boy then continued running ahead, before turning back when he saw his mother crossing the road.

However, she remained glued to her phone screen and only looked up after her son was hit by a car.

According to Chinese media reports, the boy escaped serious injury and only suffered some bruises as the vehicle was able to stop in time.

Said a user on Sina.cn: "Thankfully the child was not badly hurt or the mother would be regretting her actions."

The police later visited the mother to warn her about the dangers of being distracted by her phone, instead of paying attention to her children, local media reports said.