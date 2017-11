United States President Donald Trump emptied a box of fish meal into a pond of peckish koi just as his Japanese host, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had done at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo yesterday. The leaders had begun the feeding by sprinkling the fish meal spoon by spoon. Earlier reports that attributed Mr Trump’s action to his impatience led some netizens who saw the full video to complain about misreporting. Some fish lovers had chided Mr Trump on Twitter, saying he could overfeed the koi.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE