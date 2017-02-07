First fog, now sleet and winds as China's weather woes continue

A woman performing "shehuo", a collection of traditional folk performances, on a foggy day in Yongji last Saturday, as part of the northern Chinese city's Chinese New Year celebrations. China's central and southern regions are set to be hit by sleet
CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
A woman performing "shehuo", a collection of traditional folk performances, on a foggy day in Yongji last Saturday, as part of the northern Chinese city's Chinese New Year celebrations. China's central and southern regions are set to be hit by sleet and strong winds this week, after dense fog disrupted travel over the weekend as millions returned to work after the Chinese New Year holiday. Starting yesterday, northern regions including part of Inner Mongolia will see heavy snow, while sleet and rain will cover the majority of central and southern regions, the China Meteorological Observatory said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2017, with the headline 'First fog, now sleet and winds as China's weather woes continue'.
Shopping