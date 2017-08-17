Fire at PetroChina refinery brought under control

A fire broke out at a PetroChina (logo pictured) refinery in Dalian, Liaoning province, on Aug 17, 2017.
A fire broke out at a PetroChina (logo pictured) refinery in Dalian, Liaoning province, on Aug 17, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (Reuters) - A fire broke out on Thursday (Aug 17) at a refinery owned by state oil major PetroChina in Dalian, in north-east China's Liaoning Province, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The fire started around 6.40pm, it said. Huge flames and billowing smoke were seen at the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far, Xinhua said.

The fire was brought under control and local government officials were at the site as an investigation began into the cause of the inferno, state radio reported on its social media blog about two hours after the incident started.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Petrochina was not available to comment.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice