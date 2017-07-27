Fire at Mitsui Chemical's factory east of Tokyo after 'dangerous substance' explodes

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A dangerous substance exploded and caught fire on Thursday (July 27) in a warehouse at Mitsui Chemical's Mobara branch factory in Chiba, Japan, east of Tokyo, injuring four, the local fire department said.

The explosion and fire occurred shortly after 11am local time, the department said.

It was not immediately clear what dangerous substance caught fire, a fire department official said. Mitsui Chemicals could not be immediately available for comment.

The factory makes such chemical products as formaline, acrylamide and unsaturated polyesters, according to the company's website.

