'Father of Pac-Man' Masaya Nakamura dies

TOKYO • Japanese toy and game software-maker Bandai Namco said yesterday that its founder, Mr Masaya Nakamura, known as "Father of Pac-Man", has died at the age of 91.

Mr Nakamura, who served as a top adviser to the company, died on Jan 22, the group said in a statement, reported Reuters.

The company did not release details about Mr Nakamura's death, citing the wishes of his family.

Pac-Man, a monster-eating game, went on sale in 1980 and proved a big hit in Japan and internationally, prompting the Guinness Book of World Records to rank it "the most successful coin-operated arcade machine".

It is estimated to have been played more than 10 billion times, reported the Daily Mail.

The yellow Pac-Man was created by Namco game designer Toru Iwatani.

Mr Nakamura founded the company that became Namco in 1955, which started life operating two electrically powered rocking horses on top of a department store in Yokohama, south-west of Tokyo, reported Reuters.

It went on to develop household and arcade games, theme parks and other amusement facilities.

He took up the post of top adviser of the holding company when it was formed in 2005 through the merger of Namco and Bandai.