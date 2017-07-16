Faster security screening for premium passengers at HK airport soon: Report

Premium passengers who travel through Hong Kong International Airport may soon experience faster security screening, but at a cost.

The South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (July 16) that the airport will be introducing a dedicated security screening channel for premium travellers.

The service will also be open to those with special needs, reduced mobility, as well as the pregnant, elderly and adults with infants, said the Hong Kong-based newspaper.

Citing industry sources, SCMP added that the service will cost airlines HK$20 (S$3.51) per premium passenger and will be officially launched in September.

Costs for passengers who are senior citizens, have disabilities or are pregnant will be covered by the fee paid by airlines for premium passengers using the fast-track service, a source from the Hong Kong Airport Authority told SCMP.

Cathay Pacific, Cathay Dragon and Hong Kong Airlines will be taking part in a trial of the service later this month.

Currently, passengers who pass through the airport have to pay a HK$45 security charge, according to the Hong Kong Airport Authority.

During the airport's last financial year from 2016 to 2017, 99 per cent of departing passengers queued at screening channels for 4.5 minutes or less under normal circumstances.