Fancy some love bugs for Valentine's Day?

Tired of the usual box of chocolates? Try a bug cocktail or a caramel creepy-crawly for Valentine's Day. A Tokyo bar on Sunday offered courageous couples and curious gourmets a special menu of desserts and drinks made with insects ahead of today's da
PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
2 hours ago

Tired of the usual box of chocolates? Try a bug cocktail or a caramel creepy-crawly for Valentine's Day. A Tokyo bar on Sunday offered courageous couples and curious gourmets a special menu of desserts and drinks made with insects ahead of today's day for lovers. "They are crispy like the skin of walnuts and go pretty well with chocolate," Ms Sayumi Makino, 20, told Reuters Television at the Duranbar in central Tokyo. The menu ranged from a cranberry-and-water-bug cocktail to caramelised worms with almonds and cashews. The whipped cream on some desserts included the internal fluids of giant Thai water bugs, known for their sweet taste.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2017, with the headline 'Fancy some love bugs for Valentine's Day?'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection: Priority For Hospital Community Fund
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping