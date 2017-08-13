Facebook secretly launches photo app in China

SHANGHAI • Facebook has found a new way to enter China: secretly launching an app under a different name.

The photo-sharing app, called Colorful Balloons, was released in May to help Facebook enter a market that it has been blocked from since 2009, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The app shares the look, function and feel of Facebook's Moments app. It was released through a local company and without any hint that the social network is affiliated with it.

Facebook was banned in China in 2009. Its photo-sharing app Instagram was banned in 2014 and its messaging app WhatsApp was partially blocked last month.

"We have long said that we are interested in China, and are spending time understanding and learning more about the country in different ways," Facebook said in a statement. It is unclear whether China's Internet regulators were aware of the app's existence.

The under-the-table approach could cause Facebook new difficulties with the Chinese government that has maintained strict control over foreign tech companies.

"It's not a mere business thing," said Professor Teng Bingsheng, a professor of strategic management at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. "It's politics."

NYTIMES