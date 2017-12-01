Ex-US Marine sentenced to life in prison by Japan court for rape-murder of Okinawa woman

TOKYO - A former United States Marine stationed on Japan's south-western island of Okinawa was on Friday (Dec 1) sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a local woman.

Kenneth Franklin Shinzato, 33, was a civilian worker at the US Air Force's Kadena Air Base at the time of the crime. He confessed at the Naha District Court to the rape of 20-year-old Rina Shimabukuro on April 28 last year as well as the subsequent abandonment of her body, but fought the murder charge claiming that he did not have any intent to kill.

Ms Shimabukuro's body was found on May 19 last year. The crime committed by Shinzato - whose own name is Gadson but chooses to use his Japanese wife's name - outraged Okinawa citizens who have long resented the presence on a US air base and its attendant noise on their island.

A spate of crimes committed by the US servicemen have worsened the tension.

Just last month, US Marine Nicholas James-McLean, 21, was arrested after his truck collided with a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Hidemasa Taira. James-McLean's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

In the most infamous case, in 1995, three US servicemen gang raped a 12-year-old girl, sparking mass anti-American demonstrations.

The crimes, as well as safety concerns after a series of aircraft emergency landings and crashes, has intensified local opposition to US military presence on Okinawa, which hosts almost 75 per cent of the land alloted for US bases in Japan and where about 26,000 US personnel are stationed.

In Shinzato's case, prosecutors called for a life sentence for what they described as a premeditated crime. They said Shinzato clubbed Shimabukuro with a bar, before dragging her to a grass field where he strangled her and then stabbed her several times around the neck so that she would not resist his advances.

They noted that Shinzato had, in fact, left his home that day in a car with a large suitcase filled with dirt. After he killed his victim, he squeezed her corpse into the suitcase, which he covered with dirt and abandoned in a forest.

Shinzato testified last month that although he had intended to knock his victim unconscious and rape her, he did not harbour any intention to kill her.

He claimed that he planned to release the woman.

Shinzato's case was heard under the lay judge system in a district court presided over by District Judge Toshihiro Shibata. Under such a jury system, locals hear the case alongside professional judges.