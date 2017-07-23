European Union mulling over restrictions on North Korean workers to strengthen sanctions

TOKYO (THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The European Union is considering a plan to restrict North Korean workers from entering the bloc as part of efforts to strengthen sanctions on North Korea, which is continuing with its nuclear and missile development programmes, according to an EU diplomatic source.

With the planned restriction, the EU would aim to prevent wages paid to North Korean workers from being diverted to Pyongyang's nuclear development and other causes.

Some EU member countries are cautious about the restriction, and the focus will be on whether the bloc can build consensus at an early date.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently called on the international community to stop accepting North Korean workers or repatriate them to North Korea. At a press conference in June, he said the North Korean regime receives hundreds of millions of dollars per year from forced labour overseas.

During a meeting of its Foreign Affairs Council on July 17, the EU adopted a statement that strongly condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launch. The EU warned North Korea that it may take additional unilateral sanctions, and the restriction on North Korean workers entering the region has come up as a possible measure.

France is leading the discussions on restricting North Korean workers, according to another EU diplomatic source.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made the proposal during a Foreign Affairs Council meeting on July 17.

"The Council expresses concern about the DPRK (North Korea) regime's activities to raise hard currency to fund its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and calls upon States to exercise vigilance," the statement said, apparently with North Korean workers in mind.

According to the source, however, an Eastern European country opposed the restriction.

The wording, "the dispatch of workers" was not included in the statement as an example of the "DPRK regime's activities to raise hard currency".

It is believed Poland raised the objections.

At least 624 North Korean workers who obtained visas or work permits were legally living in 10 EU member countries last year, according to EU statistics.

The 534 that Poland hosted were working mainly at shipyards and construction sites.

In October 2015, South Korea's National Intelligence Service reported to the National Assembly that there are about 58,000 North Korean workers overseas, mainly in Russia and China. It said Pyongyang earned US$130 million in 2014 through those workers.