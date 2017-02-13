Elite police unit called in after toy tiger raised fears in China park

HUZHOU - Fears of an escaped tiger in a park in Zhejiang's Changxing county last Thursday (Feb 9) proved unfounded when a special police unit responded to a false alarm.
The "tiger" turned out to be a large, life-like stuffed toy that had been left on a park bench, local news media reported.
A woman had raised the alert after seeing the toy in Huaguoshan Park.
Members of a special police unit - armed with guns and poles - were subsequently called in to provide assistance.
The owner of the stuffed toy was not found and it was confiscated by the police.
This is not the first time a stuffed tiger has been mistaken for the real thing.
In May 2011, British police conducted a major operation after sightings of a white tiger were reported in a field in Southamption.
It turned out to be another life-sized toy.