Elite police unit called in after toy tiger raised fears in China park

HUZHOU - Fears of an escaped tiger in a park in Zhejiang's Changxing county last Thursday (Feb 9) proved unfounded when a special police unit responded to a false alarm.

The "tiger" turned out to be a large, life-like stuffed toy that had been left on a park bench, local news media reported.

A woman had raised the alert after seeing the toy in Huaguoshan Park.

Members of a special police unit - armed with guns and poles - were subsequently called in to provide assistance.

The owner of the stuffed toy was not found and it was confiscated by the police.



Police officers remove the stuffed tiger from the park. PHOTO: WEIBO



This is not the first time a stuffed tiger has been mistaken for the real thing.

In May 2011, British police conducted a major operation after sightings of a white tiger were reported in a field in Southamption.

It turned out to be another life-sized toy.