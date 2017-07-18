Education board in Japan apologises over teacher who tells pupil to 'jump out the window'

TOKYO - The education authority of a city near Tokyo has apologised to a fourth grade boy and his family for verbal and physical abuse by his form teacher.

A male teacher in his 40s had scolded the boy after class last Wednesday (July 12), said officials from the municipal board of education in Tokorozawa city in Saitama Prefecture.

He reportedly told the youngster to "jump out the window" and to "stop coming to school", according to NHK World, the international service of NHK, Japan's largest broadcasting organisation.

The pupil's classroom is on the third floor.

The scolding happened after a classroom scuffle reportedly involving the boy.

The teacher also allegedly told the pupil that they will be "a class of 33 starting tomorrow". The class has 34 children, NHK World reported.

The boy has been absent from school since last Thursday.

NHK World said the teacher admitted to making the remarks. He also acknowledged that he had kicked the same boy in April.

The local board of education has issued an apology to the pupil and his family, as well aspromising counselling for the boy, according to NHK World.