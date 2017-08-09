Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 hits Xinjiang; no reports of casualties

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, AFP) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 hit a remote part of China's far northwestern region of Xinjiang on Wednesday (Aug 9)morning, the country's earthquake administration said.

The quake struck at a depth of 11 km in the Bortala Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture, the China Earthquake Administration said.

It did not report any casualties.

The China Earthquake Administration said on its official Twitter-like Weibo social media account that there are no villages located within a 5 km radius of the quake.

Wednesday's quake came a day after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake rattled south-west Sichuan province, killing at least nine people, with up to 100 feared dead.

Xinhua news agency said said that at least five of the dead were visitors to the touristic area.