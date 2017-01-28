Drunken man in China seriously injured after mistaking firecracker for cigarette

SHENYANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 41-year-old man in Shenyang, the capital of north-east China's Liaoning province, who mistook a firecracker for a cigarette ended up with serious injuries after it exploded in his face.

China Press reported that the victim was drunk when the incident took place during a drinking session with his friends recently.

He was said to have lit up the firecracker, thinking that it was a cigarette.

The force of the explosion blasted off his face.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries.